Hillary Clinton Pretty Much Owned Donald Trump on Twitter

With the nominations all but set, the fight is on between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The presumptive Democratic nominee landed a pretty solid blow on Twitter Thursday, hitting Trump where he lives with a shot at his entire Twitter account, one of Trump’s favorite platforms:

As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Clinton’s message had beet retweeted more than 50,000 times and favorited more than 47,000 times.

This isn’t the first time Clinton has used social media memes that are often used by millennials. Earlier in the campaign season, she asked her followers to use emoji to describe their student debt:

How does your student loan debt make you feel?

Tell us in 3 emojis or less. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2015

So far, Trump hasn’t responded to Clinton. Requests for comment from both campaigns — including asking Clinton’s team if the candidate wrote the Tweet herself or if it was a staff member — were not immediately returned.