HP Inc's Sales Tumble On Weak PC, Printer Sales
A HP logo sits on top of a desktop computer's shipping box, produced by Hewlett-Packard Co., in a warehouse in this arranged photograph taken in London, U.K., on Oct. 6, 2014.
Simon Dawson — Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Reuters
May 25, 2016

(Reuters) – HP Inc, which houses the former Hewlett-Packard’s legacy hardware business, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as it struggles with weak demand for personal computers and printers.

HP Inc’s shares (hpq) were down 2% at $11.96 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Revenue in the company’s personal systems business fell 9.9% in the second quarter ended April 30 from a year earlier, while revenue declined 15.8% in the printing division.

Printer demand has been hurt as corporate customers cut printing costs and consumers shift to mobile devices.

HP Inc forecast an adjusted profit of 37-40 cents per share for its third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting 40 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company lowered the top end of its 2016 adjusted profit forecast to $1.65 per share from $1.69. The low end remained unchanged at $1.59.

HP’s earnings from continuing operations fell to $660 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $733 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell to $11.59 billion from $12.98 billion.

For more about HP Inc., watch:

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share and revenue of $11.72 billion.

This is HP Inc’s second quarterly results since the company split-off from Hewlett-Packard.

The other company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (hpe), announced on Tuesday that it would be spinning off and merging its struggling IT services business with Computer Sciences.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE