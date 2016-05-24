The World's Most Powerful Women: May 24

One issue that gets a lot of buzz among female entrepreneurs is how hard it is to get funding. Recent research shows that in the U.K., male entrepreneurs were 59% more likely to get startup money than women. Another study revealed that even though a record number of new businesses were started in the U.K. last year, there was a drop in the number of women who launched their own firms. But things may be looking up. The number of female angel investors in the U.K. is rising, albeit slowly. Anna Sofat, for instance, runs the successful wealth management and investment firm Addidi, which caters to women. “Since 2009, I think we’ve probably near single-handedly doubled the number of business women angels in the country,” she says. That’s from a small base, but I’ll take it.