The World's Most Powerful Women: May 6

When German exec Regine Stachelhaus left her HR job at the world’s largest investor-owned electric utility in 2013 to take care of her ill husband, industry observers thought they’d heard the last of her. But Stachelhaus, who was the third woman to make the top ranks of a DAX 30 firm, is back in the fray. She sits on boards of four public companies, a university, and a foundation. In Germany, women hold fewer than 20% of such seats. Stachelhaus says women have a tough time in her country. “When they succeed, other executives ask, ‘Who helped them?'” she says. “When they fail, they say, ‘We expected that.'” She’s shown them.