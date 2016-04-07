The World's Most Powerful Women: April 7

In a move that could have a major impact on working mothers in Spain, acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has proposed that the country do away with its traditional afternoon siesta and end the work day at 6 pm. While major multinational companies keep traditional daytime working hours, many Spaniards split their day between a morning session, which usually ends at 2 pm, and a late-afternoon session, which runs from around 4:30 pm to 8 pm. The proposal, which has sparked controversy because it would alter a long-standing tradition, could be good news for working mothers. If enacted, they would most likely not have to go back to the office at night. It would also bring Spain in line with workplace norms in the rest of Europe and could even boost the nation’s flagging productivity.