The Broadsheet: April 1st

• Get E-xcited. Fortune’s Brainstorm E 2016 conference, which focuses on the intersection of energy, technology, and sustainability, is coming up on May 16-17 in Carlsbad, Calif. The confab will feature a host of fascinating women, including Sunrun co-founder and CEO Lynn Jurich, DBL Partners founding managing partner Nancy Pfund, and Zipcar president Kaye Ceille.

Fortune

• Theranos on the ropes. A federal inspection report released last night reveals that Theranos often failed to meet the company’s own accuracy requirements for a range of tests. This news of the blood-testing company’s “serious deficiencies” comes just days after researchers found its labs produced 1.6 times as many “abnormal results” as other labs. Fortune‘s Roger Parloff raises the question of how many more setbacks Elizabeth Holmes’ startup survive.

Fortune

• Doxing Michelle. After Buzzfeed and Fox News accidentally published her address and phone number, Michelle Fields, the former Breitbart reporter who accused Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of battery, says she had to temporarily move out of her Washington, D.C. apartment.

The Blaze

• Sisters from different misters. This story reflects on the uncanny parallels between the lives of Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump—including their very public upbringings, their business decisions, and their weathering of family scandals.

Fortune

• Counselor Suu Kyi? Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party has introduced a bill in Myanmar’s Parliament that would create a new “state counselor” post for her, a role that some are comparing to prime minister. The move is an attempt to cement her power over the country’s executive and legislative branches, despite a constitutional rule that prevents her from being president.

New York Times

• Be Bey. Beyoncé unveiled Ivy Park, her first collection of casual athletic wear, with a two-minute video of her wearing some of the 200-piece collection.

Fortune

• Fired to fab. Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, and Susan Lyne, president of BBG Ventures, have a lot in common—including that they’ve both been publicly fired. Speaking yesterday on a panel at Manhattan boutique STORY, the pair talked about what they learned from the experience and how it helped put them on the path to professional fulfillment.

Fortune

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker appointed Zoë Baird, CEO and president of the Markle Foundation, and Mitchell Baker, executive chairwoman of Mozilla, as co-chairs of the Commerce Department’s Digital Economy Board of Advisors. Genpact Ltd., a provider of business process management and services, has appointed Intuit EVP CeCe Morken to its board.