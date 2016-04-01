The Broadsheet: April 1st

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! We lost an architectural legend, Beyoncé’s out to slay the athleisure market, and Hillary Clinton’s hair makes headlines—again. Have a relaxing weekend.
• Queen of the curve. Architect Dame Zaha Hadid died yesterday at age 65. Hadid, who spoke at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit in 2013, designed some of the world’s most breathtaking buildings, including the Guangzhou Opera House in China and the London Aquatics Center. I encourage you to take a moment to look at some of her most inspiring works. Known as the “queen of the curve,” she also was a beacon of hope in an industry that remains shockingly male dominated: Only about 18% of licensed practitioners are women and more than 70% of female architects say they face sexual discrimination, harassment, or bullying at work.
• Get E-xcited. Fortune’s Brainstorm E 2016 conference, which focuses on the intersection of energy, technology, and sustainability, is coming up on May 16-17 in Carlsbad, Calif. The confab will feature a host of fascinating women, including Sunrun co-founder and CEO Lynn Jurich, DBL Partners founding managing partner Nancy Pfund, and Zipcar president Kaye Ceille.
• Theranos on the ropes. A federal inspection report released last night reveals that Theranos often failed to meet the company’s own accuracy requirements for a range of tests. This news of the blood-testing company’s “serious deficiencies” comes just days after researchers found its labs produced 1.6 times as many “abnormal results” as other labs. Fortune‘s Roger Parloff raises the question of how many more setbacks Elizabeth Holmes’ startup survive.
• Doxing Michelle. After Buzzfeed and Fox News accidentally published her address and phone number, Michelle Fields, the former Breitbart reporter who accused Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of battery, says she had to temporarily move out of her Washington, D.C. apartment.
• Sisters from different misters. This story reflects on the uncanny parallels between the lives of Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump—including their very public upbringings, their business decisions, and their weathering of family scandals.
• Counselor Suu Kyi? Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party has introduced a bill in Myanmar’s Parliament that would create a new “state counselor” post for her, a role that some are comparing to prime minister. The move is an attempt to cement her power over the country’s executive and legislative branches, despite a constitutional rule that prevents her from being president.
• Be Bey. Beyoncé unveiled Ivy Park, her first collection of casual athletic wear, with a two-minute video of her wearing some of the 200-piece collection.
• Fired to fab. Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, and Susan Lyne, president of BBG Ventures, have a lot in common—including that they’ve both been publicly fired. Speaking yesterday on a panel at Manhattan boutique STORY, the pair talked about what they learned from the experience and how it helped put them on the path to professional fulfillment.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker appointed Zoë Baird, CEO and president of the Markle Foundation, and Mitchell Baker, executive chairwoman of Mozilla, as co-chairs of the Commerce Department’s Digital Economy Board of Advisors. Genpact Ltd., a provider of business process management and services, has appointed Intuit EVP CeCe Morken to its board.
Yes, that’s right: We’re talking about Hillary Clinton’s hair—again.
According to the New York Post, Clinton had her hair done on Wednesday by John Barrett of the John Barrett Salon. Though it’s unclear how much Clinton paid for the cut, the Post reports that Barrett typically charges $600 for a haircut.
Let’s be clear: I would never pay $600 for a haircut. Then again, I’m not running for president.
Clinton goes on television or appears in public pretty much every day of her life. Do you blame her for caring about how her hair looks? It certainly seems that the public cares. Her hair has been publicly critiqued for decades, as observers obsessed over the headband, the power chop, the bob. And let’s not forget that just a few months ago we were debating whether or not she wears a wig. I won’t even get into the irony of Donald Trump, he of the world’s most unlikely coif, poking fun at Clinton’s ‘do.
Of course, there’s also been plenty of coverage of her infamous pants suits—including their cost. Should she go on stage with uncombed hair and a rumpled suit like her rival, Bernie Sanders? Just take a moment to imagine how that would be received by the press.
To read the rest of my story, click here.
• After Indra? Contrary to many of yesterday’s reports, Fortune‘s Jennifer Reingold does not believe that Al Carey, who just took on PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay snack business, is being positioned as a successor to CEO Indra Nooyi. Indeed, writes Reingold, “Nooyi.. seems to be allergic to the topic [of succession] altogether.”
• Bookish broads. VIDA’s annual study looks at the percentage of women’s voices in literary coverage—including reviews written by women and coverage of books written by women. This year’s study found notable improvement at publications including The New Republic and Harper’s.
• Speedy sibs. Meet Ethiopia’s Dibaba sisters, known as the fastest family on the planet. Tirunesh and Ejegayehu already have Olympic running medals (as does their cousin, Derartu Tulu) and little sis Genzebe is expected to win gold in Rio.
• One year later. Roughly one year after the verdict in Ellen Pao’s discrimination lawsuit against her former employer, Kleiner Perkins, Wired writer Davey Alba—who covered the trial—reflects on the impact of the case and asks whether any real progress has been made.
Wendi Deng, ex-wife of Rupert Murdoch, is dating Vladimir Putin
Elizabeth Warren is going after insurance companies
Obit: Princess Joan of Sealand
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: Anti-LGBT bills are anti-business
|Your looks are considered too distracting for your male co-workers. Move back two spaces.
| -- A Comedy Central video for Glass Ceiling, a fictional board game for girls.
