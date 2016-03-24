Fortune Live for March 24, 2016: World's Greatest Leaders, Toyota CEO, Kosher Steak House

We have a great lineup today for Fortune Live, our weekly business show hosted by assistant managing editor Leigh Gallagher. Today we’re airing at our new time at 11am EST on Thursdays!

Fortune writers Erin Griffith and Robert Hackett kick us off discussing the week’s news: Obama’s visit to Cuba and the FBI postponing the hearing with Apple. Then we check in with Fortune senior writer Phil Whaba to go over this week’s retail numbers.

Fortune‘s Ben Geier then fact checks Hillary Clinton in our new series, “REALLY?!”.

Next, Leigh & Sue Callaway sit down with Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota North America to talk car trends, leading through crisis, and more.

We then go to the NY International Auto Show, where Fortune’s Susie Gharib catches up with Mark Fields, CEO of Ford Motor Co.

Geoff Colvin joins Leigh Gallagher to discuss Fortune‘s World’s Greatest Leaders list. You can view the full list here.

Then, Fortune‘s Christopher Tkaczyk takes us to a kosher steak house, NYC’s Reserve Cut, to learn about the business.

To close out the show, Leigh gives us her thoughts on the week’s news.

The full show and breakout segments will be available to watch on demand after the show concludes. You can find them at fortune.com/fortunelive.