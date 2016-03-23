Ted Cruz's Latest Opponent is the NYPD

Donald Trump isn’t the only New Yorker who has a problem with Ted Cruz.

New York Police Department Chief Bill Bratton took aim at the Texas Senator and presidential hopeful on Tusday after Cruz called on policymakers to “empower law enforcement to patrol and secure Muslim neighborhoods before they become radicalized.”

Bratton said in a press conference in Times Square on Tuesday that the “Senator is out of line with his comments,” and that “the statements he made [Tuesday] is why he’s not going to become President.” Bratton argued that calling for increased surveillance of one specific religious group runs counter to American values.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Cruz clarified his comments arguing that he is not calling on law enforcement to do anything above and beyond what it does to fight other crimes.

“If you have a neighborhood where there’s a high level of gang activity, the way to prevent it is you increase the law enforcement presence there, and you target the gang members to get them off the streets,” Cruz said.