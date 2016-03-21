Here's How Mexico Has Joined the Stop Trump Movement

More than a dozen Republican presidential hopefuls—as well as the GOP establishment—have so far failed to stop Donald Trump’s race to the presidency. Now the entire nation of Mexico is making its own attempt.

Bloomberg reports Mexican diplomats are mobilizing for the first time to help assist immigrants to gain U.S. citizenship. The hope? Boost turnaround among immigrant voters enough to tip the scale in the election.

Mexico is among the nations that Trump slams most on the campaign trail. Last summer, the GOP frontrunner made headlines when he said Mexico wasn’t “sending their best” to America–saying the nation’s immigrants were bringing drugs and crimes into the country.

Trump has also lamented moves by U.S. companies who send manufacturing to Mexico and also has promised to build a wall to fortify the nation’s southern boarder. He has vowed to make Mexico pay for that initiative—though the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto says that won’t happen.

Amid all of this, there are around 12 million Mexicans living in the U.S, about half of them lacking legal status, Bloomberg reports, citing Pew Research Center data. And the nation’s free “citizenship clinics” are already drawing the attention of hundreds at Mexican consulates in cities like Las Vegas and Dallas.