Watch This Astronaut Chase His Crewmate in a Gorilla Suit

Just because you’re an astronaut on a mission in the International Space Station doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun.
Astronaut Scott Kelly showcased a pretty epic sense of humor when he donned a gorilla suit and chased his crewmate while in space, as reported by Space.com.
Kelly posted a video of the chase to his Twitter and Facebook, adding, “Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace.” He continued, “Go big, or go home. I think I’ll do both. #SpaceApe.”
You can watch the 70-second video here:
It’s proved pretty popular, too, garnering over 3,000 retweets and nearly 6,000 likes since going live on Feb. 23.
On Facebook, fans of Kelly’s were quick to praise his hi-jinx. “Who’d have thought that a gorilla outfit would be on the NASA packing list for #yearinspace? Very funny!” wrote on commenter.
The one-year mission will end upon Kelly’s return to Earth on March 1. Kelly traveled to the International Space Station to help with a study on how the human body is affected by spaceflight over a long period of time, as TIME Magazine has been reporting in a documentary.
Kelly’s shenanigans come as venture capitalists reportedly invested more in space startups in 2015 than in the previous 15 years combined, according to Fortune.