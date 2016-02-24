Watch This Astronaut Chase His Crewmate in a Gorilla Suit

Just because you’re an astronaut on a mission in the International Space Station doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun.

Astronaut Scott Kelly showcased a pretty epic sense of humor when he donned a gorilla suit and chased his crewmate while in space, as reported by Space.com.

Kelly posted a video of the chase to his Twitter and Facebook, adding, “Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace.” He continued, “Go big, or go home. I think I’ll do both. #SpaceApe.”

You can watch the 70-second video here:

Needed a little humor to lighten up a #YearInSpace. Go big, or go home. I think I'll do both. #SpaceApehttps://t.co/Ift8VdDR4C — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) February 23, 2016

It’s proved pretty popular, too, garnering over 3,000 retweets and nearly 6,000 likes since going live on Feb. 23.

On Facebook, fans of Kelly’s were quick to praise his hi-jinx. “Who’d have thought that a gorilla outfit would be on the NASA packing list for #yearinspace? Very funny!” wrote on commenter.

The one-year mission will end upon Kelly’s return to Earth on March 1. Kelly traveled to the International Space Station to help with a study on how the human body is affected by spaceflight over a long period of time, as TIME Magazine has been reporting in a documentary.

Kelly’s shenanigans come as venture capitalists reportedly invested more in space startups in 2015 than in the previous 15 years combined, according to Fortune.