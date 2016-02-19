Term Sheet -- Friday, February 19

In late 2012, I wrote about how private equity giant TPG Capital was going to have troubles raising its seventh flagship fund (which wasn’t yet in market), primarily due to poor performance. Two years later, I changed my tune for three basic reasons: (1) Performance had improved; (2) The firm had endeared itself to LPs by apologizing for its massive mistakes (i.e., WaMu/TXU), plus by covering most of the LP portion of its collusion case settlement; (3) By choosing to target less than half of the $19.8 billion it had raised for Fund VI in 2008 (the new fund targeted $8b with a $10b hard cap).

“TPG is going to get this thing done,” I wrote. And indeed it’s about to, per sources familiar with the situation.

TPG had originally planned to hold its final close at $10 billion on January 15, but received an extension through the end of April so as to accommodate the calendar needs of a few laggard LPs. Expect the actual final close to occur by the end of March. Also, the final number should be closer to $10.4 billion, given that TPG’s partners had pledged to invest the lesser of $400 million or 5% of the fund total.

To date, TPG VII has committed approximately $2.1 billion to six deals (i.e., around 20% of the fund total).

It also is worth noting that TPG had offered a fee structure choice to LPs who committed early: (1) A traditional 1.5% management fee that would step down to 75 basis points after the initial commitment period; or (2) Basically the reverse, which TPG has referred to as a “J-curve mitigation structure.” The LP response was largely split, with a few more early investors taking the latter option. From TPG’s perspective, it’s take will be roughly the same either way.

Finally, there is the issue of if and when TPG plans to go public. Despite some recent high-profile hires that seem to point in that direction ― namely Jon Winkelried as co-CEO and Steve Ellis as head of global operations and portfolio building ― my same sources say that TPG has not yet begun any actual IPO work.

• Related: Just to get a sense of how TPG has turned around its recent fund performance, just check out these internal rates of return (IRR) from the University of Texas Investment Management Co. (UTIMCO):

TPG V

2/29/12: -5.54%

11/30/15: 5.16%

TPG VI

2/29/12: -1.06%

11/30/15: 12.1%

• In the black (car): Uber CEO Travis Kalanick made headlines earlier this week by telling a Canadian media outlet that his ride-hailing company is losing over $1 billion per year in China. But the bigger news, which was largely overlooked, came earlier in Kalanick’s same breath: Uber is now profitable in the United States.

Moreover, my understanding is that the U.S. profitability claim includes expenses related to the company’s San Francisco headquarters (i.e., employee compensation, office leases, etc.), although it’s unclear if some of those charges get allocated to overseas operations. We also don’t know the time period for which Uber is claiming U.S. profitability (a company spokeswoman declined to give one), which would be particularly interesting given the January ride-price cuts.

• New firm alert: Michael Lebourgeois is moving on from NGP Energy Technology Ventures, in order to form a New Orleans-based private equity firm called Black Bay Energy Management, which is expected to invest between $10 million and $30 million into energy companies.

Lebourgeois (who did not return a request for comment) is the second NGP Energy Technology Ventures partner to leave in the past year, following Chris Sorrells (who now serves as interim COO of publicly-traded NGP ETV portfolio company GSE Systems). Moreover, he is being joined at Black Bay by NGP ETV principal Tom Ambrose (who will be a Black Bay partner) and associate Matthew Schovee. Black Bay’s third partner will be Guy Cook, who previously was an EVP with Superior Energy Services.

NGP ETV has fully invested the $348 million second fund it raised back in 2009, and continues to manage 16 active portfolio companies. The firm’s two Washington, D.C.-based partners still plan to raise a third fund at some point, although timing and size remain undetermined. Managing partner Phil Deutch declined comment.

