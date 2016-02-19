This Comic Book Just Sold for Over $450,000

A comic book just sold for $454,000 at a Dallas auction.

The comic is the first-ever Spider-Man appears in, according to the Associated Press. It was sold by Heritage Auctions to an anonymous collector.

It’s a 1962 edition of “Amazing Fantasy” No. 15. The item was graded as being in near-mint condition, scoring a 9.4 on a scale of 1-to-10, according to the AP.

The publication reported that the owner of the comic book, Walter Yakoboski, of Long Island, N.Y., purchased it in 1980. At the time, he paid just $1,200 for it as an investment.

But the $450,000 price tag for the comic isn’t even the most a copy has sold for in the past. The AP reported that one sold for $1.1 million to a private collector in 2011.

In December, Fortune reported that Spider-Man’s co-creator Stan Lee turned 93. He’s also responsible for the creation of Thor, Iron Man, and the Hulk.

In August, the world’s most expensive comic book sold for $3.2 million, a copy of Action Comics #1, is Superman’s first and cost just 10 cents when it was first sold, as the New York Post reported.