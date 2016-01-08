The Broadsheet: January 8th

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The pay gap is hurting women’s health, Angela Ahrendts continues to stack bank, and Silicon Valley hoodies are keeping women down—or are they? Have a wonderful weekend.
• Angela on top. Apple has disclosed the comp packages for its executive team. The most interesting tidbit: Angela Ahrendts, SVP of retail and online stores, was paid more than her male colleagues last year—including CEO Tim Cook.
• The hoodie conspiracy? Aimee Groth argues that Silicon Valley’s hoodie culture leaves women out of the “tribe” and creates confusion about what counts as appropriate work wear. Do you buy it? I don’t—or at least I don’t believe that those issues are unique to the tech industry. Email me at kristen.bellstrom@fortune.com and let me know what you think.
• The depression gap. A new study finds that women who make less than their male counterparts are much more likely to suffer from depression or an anxiety disorder than men. However, when you just look at women who make as much or more than their male counterparts, that disparity shrinks—or even disappears completely.
• Sounds like contempt. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made her firmest statement yet about the mass sexual assault of women by groups of men in Cologne, saying that it’s important to find out whether there is “something like contempt for women among certain groups.”
• Politics of paternity. Kensuke Miyazaki will become the first member of Japan’s parliament to ever take paternity leave. Distressingly, Miyazaki’s announcement was met with derision; his own party called it inappropriate and a publicity stunt.
• A good judge. Judith Kaye, the first woman named to New York’s highest court and the first to serve as the state’s chief judge, died yesterday at age 77. I urge you to read about her groundbreaking career, her early support of same-sex marriage, and her important judicial reforms.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Leonora Epstein has been named executive editor of HelloGiggles. Epstein was most recently deputy editorial director at BuzzFeed. Starbucks announced that Mary Dillon, CEO of Ulta Beauty, has been added to its board. Rachel Haot, the former chief digital officer for New York State, is now managing director for 1776, a global incubator and venture fund.
• PP stands with Hillary. Planned Parenthood is endorsing Hillary Clinton, the first time in the nonprofit’s history that it has endorsed a candidate during the primaries.
• A kick in the pants. Retailer Athleta has been accused of copying a pair of striped yoga pants sold by activewear company K-Deer, which was founded by Kristine Deer. In response, The Gap Inc. brand pulled the pants from its website.
Fortune
• Space cadets. Meet the women of NASA’s latest class which, for the first time ever, is half female.
• Welcome to Miami. Babson College is launching a new accelerator for female entrepreneurs in Miami. The first cohort will start this fall.
• Ronda suits up. Sports Illustrated has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will appear in its 2016 Swimsuit Issue.
Tune in to Fortune Live, hosted by Leigh Gallagher, today and every Friday at 3 pm ET at Fortune.com. Today’s guests include 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki.
|Let’s just—let me get this out of the way: I love my mother more than my dad.
| -- Republican presidential contender Jeb Bush, giving a shoutout to mom Barbara
