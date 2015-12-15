Term Sheet -- Tuesday, December 15

A bunch of notes to kick off your Tuesday:

• Public relations: Today’s largest private equity deal is that Cision, a PR software company owned by GTCR, has agreed to acquire PR Newswire from UBM PLC for $841 million. This basically means that GTCR beat out Vista Equity Partners for a deal, and that doesn’t happen too often.

I spent a bit of time on the phone this morning with GTCR vice president Stephen Master, who told me three things of interest:

(1) PR Newswire is basically the fourth leg of a 4-legged stool for Cision, and any future acquisitions will likely be small fold-ins focused more on geographic expansion than product expansion. (2) GTCR looked a lot at how corporations are using tools like Medium and LinkedIn to share B2B news, and agrees that most B2B news growth in past six or seven years has come from such platforms. But, that said, he believes in long-term viability of top wire platforms — it costs around $1k to send out a PRNewswire release — in terms of both reach and prestige (both internal and external). (3) Master acknowledged that this was “one of the most challenging [leveraged] financings for GTCR since the credit crisis,” due to macro conditions.

• Debate prep: I spent some time yesterday reading through transcripts from the first four GOP presidential debates, in preparation for tonight’s encounter in Las Vegas (fun facts: The word ‘unemployment’ has been uttered a total of four times by candidates, and only two candidates have used phrase ‘income inequality’). The result was a post published earlier this morning, with five big questions that weren’t asked in any of the first four debates. You can read it here.

• From the filings: Ronny Conway is raising his second early-stage investment fund, less than two years after closing his debut vehicle with around $51 million in capital commitments. That first vehicle was deisgned to help alleviate the “Series A crunch” for angel-backed companies. Per an SEC filing, the new fund target is a whopping $140 million.

• Mystery: We still don’t know who paid $140 million to buy The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nevada’s largest daily newspaper with a circulation in excess of 175,000. But one rumored purchaser tells Fortune — via a spokesman — that it wasn’t them: Charles and David Koch, co-founders of Koch Industries and major donors to conservative candidates.

The media and political worlds have been scratching their heads since Gatehouse Media sold the paper last week to a limited liability company called News + Media Capital Group. The organization seems to have been created for the singular purpose of buying the Review-Journal, and also to shield the new owner’s identities.

Given Nevada’s recent history as an important swing state in presidential races — Nevadans have picked the winning presidential candidate in 9 straight elections — there has been a lot of speculation that the secretive purchase was made for the purpose of swinging local political opinion. The Kochs were among the possible names bandied about, but a spokesman says it wasn’t them.

One other popular guess has been Las Vegas casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, but his representative has not yet returned a request for comment.

Most of the newspaper’s employees also remain in the dark, including those tasked with reporting on the change in ownership. An article published on Friday said that publisher Jason Taylor told workers only that “News + Media has multiple owner/investors, that some are from Las Vegas, and that in face-to-face meetings he has been assured that the group will not meddle in the newspaper’s editorial content.”

• In memoriam: Robert Stewart, who served as VP of public affairs for the Private Equity Growth Capital Council between 2007 and 2011, passed away on Friday. While in that role Bob was always extremely professional and helpful to me, even when this space and the PEGCC’s message were not anywhere close to in sync. It was sincerely appreciated.

He most recently had been leading communications for the Financial Accounting Foundation, and leaves behind his wife Debbie and their two sons, John and James. Rest in peace Bob.