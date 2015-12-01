A Favorite Childhood Drink of Millennials May Be Back
The cast of the new "Ghostbusters" reboot.
By Ben Geier
December 1, 2015

The new Ghostbusters movie coming out next year is sure to create a wave of nostalgia, and at least one drink company is looking to ride it: Coca-Cola, which may be bringing back Hi-C Ecto Cooler.

Ecto Cooler was a popular juice drink available in the late ’80s and through the ’90s. The drink, sold in cardboard juiceboxes and made of just 10% juice, featured the character Slimer from the cartoon spinoff The Real Ghostbusters on the box.

Now, FoodBeast reports, Coke (KO) has filed for a copyright on the name “Hi-C Ecto Cooler Drink.” In a world positively awash with nostalgia for all things ’90s (even things that weren’t really that good to begin with), expect this to be a big hit with the Buzzfeed set, as shown in these Tweets:

 

