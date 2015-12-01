A Favorite Childhood Drink of Millennials May Be Back

The new Ghostbusters movie coming out next year is sure to create a wave of nostalgia, and at least one drink company is looking to ride it: Coca-Cola, which may be bringing back Hi-C Ecto Cooler.

Ecto Cooler was a popular juice drink available in the late ’80s and through the ’90s. The drink, sold in cardboard juiceboxes and made of just 10% juice, featured the character Slimer from the cartoon spinoff The Real Ghostbusters on the box.

Now, FoodBeast reports, Coke (KO) has filed for a copyright on the name “Hi-C Ecto Cooler Drink.” In a world positively awash with nostalgia for all things ’90s (even things that weren’t really that good to begin with), expect this to be a big hit with the Buzzfeed set, as shown in these Tweets:

I have no interest in the new Ghostbusters movie, but if it gets Ecto Cooler back on the shelves I'm all for it. — Jon Finkel (@Jon_Finkel) December 1, 2015

If my generation has done one thing right, it's keeping alive things that were awesome when we were 8 years old.#EctoCooler — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 27, 2015