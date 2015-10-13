Donald Trump will host 'Saturday Night Live' next month

Donald Trump is headed back to NBC to host Saturday Night Live on November 7.

The network cut ties with Trump following controversial comments he made about Mexican immigrants during his campaign announcement speech. When NBC decided to no longer air the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, a joint venture between it and Trump, the presidential candidate threatened legal action. He ended up buying NBC out of the Miss Universe Organization instead.

Meanwhile, Trump will not host the coming season of NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice — former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger will have that job instead.

It will be Trump’s second time hosting SNL. The first time was in 2004, and if you watch his monologue, you’ll see that he hasn’t changed much since then:

It’s great to be here at Saturday Night Live, but I’ll be completely honest. It’s even better for Saturday Night Live that I’m here. Nobody’s bigger than me, nobody’s better than me, I’m a ratings machine.

He plugged The Apprentice, which had been on the air for one season at that point. But instead of talking about the show he spoke about becoming “the highest paid television personality in America,” adding, “as we all know, ‘highest paid’ means best . . . I’m the only thing they’ve got on this network that’s any good now.”

Trump will be the first presidential candidate to host an SNL episode this season, although Hillary Clinton did appear in a sketch on the October 3 premier, during which she poked fun at her GOP counterpart: “Isn’t he the one that’s like, ‘ugh, you’re all losers’?”