Bernie Sanders backs Pope's endorsement of Dorothy Day

Bernie Sanders wasted no time to praise Pope Francis for the comment he made about Dorothy Day, the founder of the Catholic Worker Movement.

Sanders, a Democratic presidential contender, took to Facebook to highlight the Pope’s comment, which the pontiff made during a speech in Washington, D.C. to Congress.

“Pope Francis is clearly one of the important religious and moral leaders not only in the world today but in modern history,” wrote Sanders. “He forces us to address some of the major issues facing humanity: war, income and wealth inequality, poverty, unemployment, greed, the death penalty and other issues that too many prefer to ignore.”

The Senator from Vermont added, “I was especially impressed by the great American leaders he cited, particularly Dorothy Day, the founder of the Catholic Worker movement, a progressive newspaper and organization which protected the poor, organized workers and stood up to the wealthy and the powerful.” He continued, “In citing Dorothy Day, the pope gave us a wonderful example of the never-ending struggle for justice in our country and the world.”

Check out the post, which has just shy of 30,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

