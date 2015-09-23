This is the schedule for the 2016 presidential debates
Republican presidential candidates take part in a presidential debate.
September 23, 2015

The Commission on Presidential Debates has just revealed the dates for the 2016 presidential and vice presidential general election debates.

“We appreciate the many applications we received and are delighted with the sites we have selected,” said CPD Co-Chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Mike McCurry in a statement.

“We look forward to working with these fine universities and their students and communities to bring these important civic events to the nation.”

According to the CPD, the schedule is as follows:

First presidential debate:
Monday, September 26, 2016
Wright State University, Dayton, OH

Vice presidential debate:
Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Longwood University, Farmville, VA

Second presidential debate:
Sunday, October 9, 2016
Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO

Third presidential debate:
Wednesday, October 19, 2016
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Debate moderators and formats will be announced in 2016. Meanwhile, here’s how the CNN Republican debate fared by ratings.

