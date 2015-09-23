This is the schedule for the 2016 presidential debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates has just revealed the dates for the 2016 presidential and vice presidential general election debates.

“We appreciate the many applications we received and are delighted with the sites we have selected,” said CPD Co-Chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Mike McCurry in a statement.

“We look forward to working with these fine universities and their students and communities to bring these important civic events to the nation.”

According to the CPD, the schedule is as follows:

First presidential debate:

Monday, September 26, 2016

Wright State University, Dayton, OH Vice presidential debate:

Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Longwood University, Farmville, VA Second presidential debate:

Sunday, October 9, 2016

Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, MO Third presidential debate:

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Debate moderators and formats will be announced in 2016. Meanwhile, here’s how the CNN Republican debate fared by ratings.

