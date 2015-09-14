With former host Donald Trump currently leading the pack for the Republican presidential nomination, NBC is looking to at another entertainer-turned-businessman-turned-politician (turned entertainer again) to host “Celebrity Apprentice” — Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger, of course, was one of the biggest action stars in the world before he served as Governor of California between 2003 and 2011. After leaving office, he’s gone back to Hollywood, reprising his most famous role in this year’s Terminator: Genisys.

The news that Schwarzenegger would be taking over in the boardroom of the Celebrity Apprentice was broken on Twitter by CNBC:

JUST IN: NBC names Arnold Schwarzenegger the new host of 'Celebrity Apprentice' — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 14, 2015

Former host Trump took to Twitter to congratulate Arnie:

Congrats to my friend @Schwarzenegger who is doing next season’s Celebrity Apprentice. He'll be great & will raise lots of $ for charity. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2015

There has been no announcement, but I think the entire world will be disappointed if Schwarzenegger doesn’t replace Trump’s “You’re fired” with “You’re terminated!” when getting rid of contestants.