Term Sheet -- Monday, August 17

Today’s big deal is that QVC, a unit of Liberty Interactive Group, will pay $2.4 billion to acquire Zulily, a Seattle-based ecommerce company focused on children and mothers. The $18.75 per share deal represents around a 49% premium over where Zulily stock closed trading last Friday, but is nearly 15% below where the company went public back in November 2013. Moreover, it is a whopping 54.6% below where Zulily stock traded at the high point of its first day of post-IPO trading.

To be clear, Zulily was an enormous win for most of its venture capitalists. Original investor Maveron invested just over $6 million and generated approximately $900 million in returns (it fully distributed prior to today’s acquisition announcement). Even the Andreessen Horowitz-led $85 million pre-IPO round in late 2012 was done at a valuation of around $1 billion, although it is unclear what return A16Z generated — the firm quietly distributed most of its shares within the past few months, during which time Zulily’s market cap has occasionally sunk below $1 billion, but also generated $17.6m via a sale of 9.5% of its position at IPO.

Beyond those directly involved, however, Zulily could prove problematic for venture capital. It is yet another in a recent strong of VC-backed companies that have had strong IPOs and first-day pops, only to sag in the aftermarket. And, remember, Zulily raised funding in a time of relative valuation sanity.

If public markets use Zulily and its peers as cautionary tales, then we could see even fewer IPOs for highly-valued tech startups (which seems virtually impossible, given that there have been just a handful so far in 2015). The IPO window for such companies is nowhere near closed, but it may be narrowing…