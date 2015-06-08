Apple is about to drastically change the way you read the news

Apple announced a new app for reading news at its annual World Wide Developer’s conference on Monday in San Francisco. Dubbed News, the app pulls in stories from a variety of publishers such as Conde Nast and Time Inc, presenting them in a rich, magazine-like format.

Apple Vice President of Product Marketing Susan Prescott showed off the news aggregation service. Prescott said the app would learn users’ preferences by analyzing the content of articles they read. “I read ESPN for the articles,” Prescott joked at one point while demonstrating the software on an iPad.

During the presentation, Precott showed content from titles including Time, Entertainment Weekly, Bon Appetite, Wired and others.

Another feature called photo mosaics attempts to recreate the slide show experience, arranging images in a grid format. “We think there’s never been a more beautiful magazine reading experience,” Prescott added.

Apple is making News available in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia as part of iOS 9, its upcoming mobile operating system update. The app is expected to replace its current Newstand app for magazine and newspaper applications.