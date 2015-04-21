Why CEOs are taking home more cash

Cash compensation for CEOs is on the rise thanks to stocks up near historic levels, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. CEOs received 37.3% of their total compensation in the form of cash, a trend that rose at the fastest rate in “at least four years,” based on early proxy filings by the Hay Group, the Journal said.
The article continued:
The Hay Group survey examined 50 companies with over $8.7 billion in revenue that filed annual proxy statements by March. “Total pay was up by a median 6.9% to $12.2 million, bigger than the 4.3% increase a year earlier,” according to the Journal. Whereas during the financial crisis, companies gave CEOs more in restricted shares or stock options, the articled added:
Among the CEOs receiving a surge in cash pay: Walt Disney (DIS). CEO Robert Iger saw his compensation increase $12.2 million in 2014 to $46.5 million, most of which was cash. His pay is based almost entirely on performance, a Disney spokesman told the newspaper. His bonus rose 68% to $22.8 million.