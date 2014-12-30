The dumbest deals of 2014

In August, U.S. fast-food giant Burger King struck a deal to buy Canada doughnut chain Tim Hortons and relocate north of the border. The deal added fuel to the controversy surrounding so-called inversion transactions, where U.S. companies buy smaller rivals in order to relocate overseas and avoid U.S. taxes.

Burger King executives denied that lower taxes was the motivation for the deal. They said Burger King already paid a lower than average tax rate, meaning it was pretty good at avoiding Uncle Sam right where it was. So there.

Warren Buffett, who is helping to finance the deal, also said the deal was not about taxes. But come on. What is the deal about then? The synergies between selling doughnuts and burgers, especially between two chains that have very strong brand names, seems farfetched. And quickly after the deal was announced, Burger King executives confirmed there would be no doughnut burgers. So the acquisition may not be about taxes; it could just be plain dumb.