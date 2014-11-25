Term Sheet -- Tuesday, November 25

Steve Judge, CEO of the Private Equity Growth Capital Council, last month wrote a post for peHUB titled “Confidentiality of limited partnership agreements is paramount.” The goal was to counteract growing calls for additional transparency, particularly for private equity funds whose limited partners include public pension systems.

Here was the key part of Judge’s argument:

“Like Coke’s secret recipe, LPAs contain proprietary and commercially sensitive trade secret information that, if disclosed, could undermine a private equity fund’s ability to invest and generate high returns for its limited partners. Overnight, competitors would have access to sensitive information, like the fund’s investment strategy, investment limitations, and key personnel that competitors could use to outbid the fund on a deal or otherwise disadvantage it in competitive negotiations.”

All of this would make sense, if only the underlying facts were legitimate.

The big problem for Judge and others making similar cases is that a set of limited partnership agreements has leaked out into the public sphere, including from such big-name sponsors as Blackstone, Cerberus, KKR, New Mountain Partners and TPG Capital. And they don’t seem to contain the sorts of “secret recipes” that Judge is worried about being revealed.

For example, take the LPA for Blackstone Capital Partners V, a $21.7 billion global private equity fund raised before the financial crisis. In the 134 pages, I can find only a few paragraphs that specifically lay out the fund’s investment strategy — which is basically all-encompassing: “Investments may include, for example, shares of common stock, partnership interests, shares of convertible preferred stock, convertible or non-convertible debt obligations, shares of preferred equity or debt obligations together with equity securities or warrants, rights or options to purchase equity securities, or other like arrangements.”

Yes, Blackstone does lay out a few limitations. For example, it will not participate in tender offers for control stakes of listed companies if a majority of the company’s board of directors opposes the acquisition (save for bankruptcy proceedings). There also are some fairly common restrictions on the amount of fund capital that can be invested in a single portfolio company, and on certain types of debt transactions. But none of this is terribly uncommon, nor is it the sort of information that a Blackstone competitor could reasonably use to gain competitive advantage.

Then there is the issue of “key personnel.” Of Blackstone’s 2,000+ employees, only two are named in the LPA: CEO Steve Schwarzman and president Tony James. They are keymen, meaning that LPs could vote to vend the fund if both of them quit or get run over by a bus. All private equity funds have keymen, and it wouldn’t shock anyone to find out that Schwarmzan and James are Blackstone’s. Again, Schwarzman and James are the firm’s top two executives.

The real secret sauce in private equity partnership agreements are the dozens and dozens of pages about tax and fee structures. That’s what firms don’t want publicly disclosed. The sooner private equity’s spokesmen are honest about this, the sooner we can have a real conversation about how to move forward.

• Update: Michael Dell wrote an op-ed for the WSJ, extolling the virtues of having taken his company private:

“In Dell’s formative years, public markets provided capital enabling us to grow and thrive, as is the case for many companies. The problem is when customer and shareholder interests diverge. At Dell, we faced a confluence of factors in making the decision to end a 25-year run as a publicly traded company. These factors included the big opportunities ahead, the required pace of innovation and investment, and an affliction of short-term thinking that drove a wedge between our customer and investor priorities.”

One thing Dell doesn’t address, however, is the end-game. Won’t Dell eventually return to the public markets? And, if so, will it signal to perspective investors that the company plans to slow its pace of innovation and investment? It’s a common rhetorical conundrum for private equity, which values privacy above all else — until it doesn’t. At least for Michael Dell, there is a possible out: He has enough money to buy out Silver Lake and its co-investors, thus keeping Dell private indefinitely. No word, however, on if that’s something he’d consider.

• Oops: If you see some reporters milling around outside of Twitter’s headquarters on Dec. 15 or 16, that’s probably because company CFO Anthony Noto yesterday had a major DM fail, making the following Twitter message public before quickly deleting it:

“I still think we should buy them. He is on your schedule for Dec. 15 or 16 — we will need to sell him. I have a plan.”

On the upside, it’s always good to see C-level executives using their company’s products.

• Deal size inflation isn’t just an IT thing: The size of early-stage investments for healthcare companies hit a two-year high in October, according to CB Insights. Full data set here.

