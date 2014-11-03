The Broadsheet: November 3rd

Good morning, Broadsheet readers. The NYC Marathon had one of its closest women’s finishes in history, and U.S. CTO Megan Smith shared her frustrations with working for the government. Read on to learn why men and women don’t see eye-to-eye about one of my least favorite terms: “work-life balance.” I hope you have a great start to your week.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Kenya’s Mary Keitany wins NYC Marathon. With a time of two hours 25 minutes and seven seconds, Keitany edged out her closest competitor by less than three seconds.“You fight for every spot,” said Desiree Linden, the top American woman who finished in fifth place. “And a lot can happen in those last few miles.”
NYTimes
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• U.S. CTO: ‘Sometimes it’s frustrating.’ Former Google executive Megan Smith said the switch from Silicon Valley to DC has been a bit of downgrade, tech-wise. “Sometimes it’s frustrating, because of the IT stuff that needs upgrading — the President is really pushing hard for that to be done,” she said. “My son saw me with my BlackBerry, and he was like, ‘Hi, ’90s mom.'”
NYTimes
• Amazon more diverse than tech peers. The online shopping giant disclosed that women comprise 37% of its total global staff and 25% of its managers. At Google, 30% of employees are female and 21% of leadership roles are held by women.
Bloomberg
• Cinnabon’s secret ingredient. Despite America’s current obsession with healthy eating, Cinnabon president Kat Cole continues to convince us to indulge in her company’s “highly differentiated, irresistible indulgence.” Cole started working in the restaurant industry at 17 as a hostess before launching into a career at Hooters. Now, she runs one of America’s most successful food brands.
CNBC
• IBM pushes into China. Ginni Rometty announced on Friday that her company is collaborating with Chinese Internet provider Tencent on a new set of cloud services for Chinese businesses.
Business Insider
• Obama talks equal pay. The President visited Rhode Island last Friday to discuss the economy and pledges to introduce policies that will ensure equal pay for women. “The challenge is our economy and some of the laws and rules governing our workplaces haven’t caught up with that reality. So, while many women are working hard to support themselves and their families, they’re still facing unfair choices, outdated workplace policies,” he said.
WSJ
• Harassment at Yale. A sexual harassment case has been going on within the Yale School of Medicine for the last five years with little public notice. Now, it is raising questions about how well-equipped the university is to combat future problems.
NYTimes
• MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Stacey Snider, co-chair and chief executive of DreamWorks, will soon be named co-chair of 20th Century Fox. Jami Miscik, the president and vice chairman of Kissinger Associates and the former deputy director for intelligence at the CIA, is now a member of Morgan Stanley’s board of directors. Abbe Raven, chairman of A+E networks, will retire this February.
BROADVIEW
Yes, men struggle with work-life balance, they just don’t tell women
Women miscommunicate with men about work-life balance for the same reasons the sexes don’t see eye to eye on many topics: Men just don’t bring it up.
That’s the finding of a recent Citi survey of more than 1,000 male and female LinkedIn members. Nearly 80% of women surveyed said they have never heard a successful man talk about balancing work with home. Still, over half of men said they have heard other men engage in conversation about work-life balance. The survey shows that while men may not be open to discussing these challenges with women, they are struggling nonetheless.
“It’s clear from the findings that men need to be a bigger part of the work-life balance conversation – and that we could all benefit from more communication about a variety of career issues, from the way we promote our work to how much we think we’re worth,” said Citi exec Linda Descano.
The survey results come amid a larger movement in America to move away from labeling work-life balance and other career dilemmas as “women’s issues.” Last month, comments made by actress and UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson about more men identifying as feminists spurred a viral campaign to include men in the conversation. Also Anne-Marie Slaughter, the head of think-tank New America Foundation and the author of the viral Atlantic story “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All,” said last week that the next phase of the women’s movement must be a men’s movement.
“You can’t have half of a gender revolution,” Slaughter explained.
Click over to Fortune.com to read my full story.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• The old boy’s biotech club. Out of 649 biotech firms with fewer than 1,000 employees, more than half have an all-male board of directors.
WSJ
• What do women need at work to give it their all? They need more help at home, says Tony Schwartz, the author of Be Excellent at Anything: The Four Keys to Transforming the Way We Work and Live. Even in 2014, multiple studies point to women facing higher housework and childcare demands than do men.
NYTimes
• 1 in 4 women don’t make financial decisions. While 25% of U.S. women take no part in their financial decision making today, 90% of them will at one point be responsible for their finances. Why? Women outlive men by an average of about six years in America.
Bizwomen
ON MY RADAR
Meet the women fighting back against modern day slavery
Fortune
The most sexist word in the English language
Quartz
Poll: Most girls think politics is a man’s world
Time
Why putting $10 million into uBeam is a bad idea
Look At Me Danny
Will a major sports team ever wear pink?
The Atlantic
QUOTE
|
|
|
Final Thought....
Final Thought....
|
|
|Play to people’s strengths, rather than trying to shore up their weaknesses. Because if you play to people’s strengths, you create a team of complementary skill sets. It’s like a puzzle.
|
|
|-- Deborah Harmon, chief executive of Artemis Real Estate Partners, tells the New York Times.
|