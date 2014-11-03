The Broadsheet: November 3rd

• U.S. CTO: ‘Sometimes it’s frustrating.’ Former Google executive Megan Smith said the switch from Silicon Valley to DC has been a bit of downgrade, tech-wise. “Sometimes it’s frustrating, because of the IT stuff that needs upgrading — the President is really pushing hard for that to be done,” she said. “My son saw me with my BlackBerry, and he was like, ‘Hi, ’90s mom.'”

NYTimes

• Amazon more diverse than tech peers. The online shopping giant disclosed that women comprise 37% of its total global staff and 25% of its managers. At Google, 30% of employees are female and 21% of leadership roles are held by women.

Bloomberg

• Cinnabon’s secret ingredient. Despite America’s current obsession with healthy eating, Cinnabon president Kat Cole continues to convince us to indulge in her company’s “highly differentiated, irresistible indulgence.” Cole started working in the restaurant industry at 17 as a hostess before launching into a career at Hooters. Now, she runs one of America’s most successful food brands.

CNBC

• IBM pushes into China. Ginni Rometty announced on Friday that her company is collaborating with Chinese Internet provider Tencent on a new set of cloud services for Chinese businesses.

Business Insider

• Obama talks equal pay. The President visited Rhode Island last Friday to discuss the economy and pledges to introduce policies that will ensure equal pay for women. “The challenge is our economy and some of the laws and rules governing our workplaces haven’t caught up with that reality. So, while many women are working hard to support themselves and their families, they’re still facing unfair choices, outdated workplace policies,” he said.

WSJ

• Harassment at Yale. A sexual harassment case has been going on within the Yale School of Medicine for the last five years with little public notice. Now, it is raising questions about how well-equipped the university is to combat future problems.

NYTimes

• MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Stacey Snider, co-chair and chief executive of DreamWorks, will soon be named co-chair of 20th Century Fox. Jami Miscik, the president and vice chairman of Kissinger Associates and the former deputy director for intelligence at the CIA, is now a member of Morgan Stanley’s board of directors. Abbe Raven, chairman of A+E networks, will retire this February.