Alaska Airlines spends $990 million on 10 Boeing jets
An Alaska Airlines airplane.
Photograph by Raymond Boyd—Getty Images
By Ben Geier
October 6, 2014

Ten new Boeing jets are heading to the Land of the Midnight Sun.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) is purchasing 10 Boeing Next-Generation 737-900ER planes. This adds to the airlines fleet, which is currently made up entirely of Boeing planes. The list price for the deal is $990 million.

This new order brings the total number of Boeing jets on order from Alaska Airlines to 74.

This deal is another sign that Boeing is continuing to dominate the commercial aviation business. Numbers released earlier today show that the company is still beating its European rival Airbus.

Boeing (BA) reported net orders of 1,000 for the first nine months of 2014, according to Reuters, while Airbus is at just 791. Net orders include cancelled orders and model conversions.

The aerospace company will release its earnings for the third quarter on Oct. 22 — the numbers seem to indicate they’ll have another good quarter, following a report from the second quarter that saw soaring profits.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE