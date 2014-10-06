Alaska Airlines spends $990 million on 10 Boeing jets

Ten new Boeing jets are heading to the Land of the Midnight Sun.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) is purchasing 10 Boeing Next-Generation 737-900ER planes. This adds to the airlines fleet, which is currently made up entirely of Boeing planes. The list price for the deal is $990 million.

This new order brings the total number of Boeing jets on order from Alaska Airlines to 74.

This deal is another sign that Boeing is continuing to dominate the commercial aviation business. Numbers released earlier today show that the company is still beating its European rival Airbus.

Boeing (BA) reported net orders of 1,000 for the first nine months of 2014, according to Reuters, while Airbus is at just 791. Net orders include cancelled orders and model conversions.

The aerospace company will release its earnings for the third quarter on Oct. 22 — the numbers seem to indicate they’ll have another good quarter, following a report from the second quarter that saw soaring profits.