Airbnb closes $475 million funding round

Online room rental service Airbnb laid rumors of its latest funding round to rest in a regulatory filing Friday that shows the company recently raised another $475 million.

Sequoia Capital and Andreeseen Horrowtiz participated in the funding, according to the SEC filing. Both companies had previously been investors in the company.

With the new funding, Airbnb has raised a total of $801 million, according to VentureBeat, which also reported that Airbnb had raised $326 million over the last five years before Friday’s funding round.

In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that Airbnb was in advanced talks to raise about $500 million at a $10 billion valuation. That report, however, had the private equity firm TPG and the investment firm Dragoneer Investment Group leading the round of funding.

TPG or Dragoneer, however, were not mentioned in Friday’s SEC document.

The news of the company’s latest round comes after a recently updated logo and a new site aimed at courting more business travelers.

Correction, August 4, 2014: An earlier version of this story stated that Fortune first reported in March that Airbnb was in advanced talks to raise about $500 million at a $10 billion valuation. In fact, the Wall Street Journal first reported the news. Separately, the story misstated that Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz led the $475 million round of funding; the two firms merely participated.