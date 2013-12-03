Never get between an Apple antitrust monitor and his per diem

FORTUNE — My colleague Roger Parloff has posted a fascinating back-channel account of the rapidly deteriorating relations between Apple (AAPL) and Michael Bromwich, its court-appointed e-book antitrust monitor.
The trigger, as it so often is, was money.
“But legal fees are clearly not the crux of this dispute,” Parloff adds, pointing out that Gibson Dunn, Apple’s outside counsel, bills more than $1,000 per hour and that its appellate ace, Ted Olson, has reportedly charged as much as $1,800.
Apple’s real target, Parloff suggests, is the court that appointed Bromwich.
