Fortune Brainstorm Podcast: Marissa Mayer

Given that tech giant Yahoo reported first-quarter earnings on April 16, this week’s podcast features a rare public interview with Marissa Mayer, the company’s CEO as of last July. Last November, in her first interview as chief, Mayer sat down with Fortune’s Pattie Sellers to discuss her turnaround plan. Since then, Mayer has made good on her promise to upgrade Yahoo’s tech talent, but she has also faced widespread criticism for her decision to discourage employees from working remotely. As Sellers explains, the goings on at Yahoo are more complicated than they might seem.

Editor’s Note, April 19, 2013: In the podcast recording, we assert that Marissa Mayer had not publicly discussed Yahoo’s decision to discourage employees from working from home. Mayer discussed this issue in public for the first time yesterday. Here’s Fortune’s take on the event.