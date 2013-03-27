Mergers & acquisitions

By Dan Primack
March 27, 2013

Credit Suisse has agreed to acquire Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. No financial terms were disclosed. The business manages around $13 billion in assets. www.credit-suisse.com

Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to sell its IP television unit to Ericsson, according to Bloomberg. www.microsoft.com

Serena & Lily, a Sausalito, Calif.-based lifestyle brand for the home, has raised $10 million in new funding from ORIX Ventures. www.serenaandlily.com

