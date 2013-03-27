Mergers & acquisitions

Credit Suisse has agreed to acquire Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. No financial terms were disclosed. The business manages around $13 billion in assets. www.credit-suisse.com



Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) is in talks to sell its IP television unit to Ericsson, according to Bloomberg. www.microsoft.com



Serena & Lily, a Sausalito, Calif.-based lifestyle brand for the home, has raised $10 million in new funding from ORIX Ventures. www.serenaandlily.com

