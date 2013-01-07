Venture capital deals

Shape Security, a Mountain View, Calif.-based web security startup, has raised $20 million in Series B funding. Venrock led the round, and was joined by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Allegis Capital, Google Ventures, TomorrowVentures and Enrique Salem (ex-Symantec CEO). www.shapesecurity.com

Tryton Medical Inc., a Durham, N.C.-based developer of stents designed to treat bifurcation lesions, has raised $24 million in new VC funding. PTV Sciences led the round, and was joined by fellow return backers RiverVest Venture Partners, Spray Venture Partners, and the 3×5 Special Opportunity Fund.www.trytonmedical.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Branford, Conn.-based developer of neurosteroids for CNS disorders, has raised $21 million in Series C funding. Backers include Domain Associates, RusnanoMedInvest, Canaan Partners, Sofinnova Ventures and Foundation Medical Partners. www.marinuspharma.com

Solstice Biologics LLC, a San Francisco biotech startup focused on targeting and delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics, has raised $18 million in Series A funding. VenBio led the round, and was joined by Aeris Capital.

GetYourGuide, a Berlin-based online platform for booking travel tours, has raised $14 million in Series A funding from Spark Capital and Highland Capital Partners Europe. www.getyourguide.com



Paymill, a Munich-based online payments company incubated by Rocket Internet, has raised €10 million in new VC funding from groups like Holtzbrinck Ventures and Sunstone Capital. www.paymill.com

Attivio, a Newton, Mass.-based provider of a unified information platform for enterprises has raised $8 million in new growth equity funding from the GE Pension Trust. The company announced a $34 million growth equity investment last October led by Oak Investment Partners. www.attivio.com

Monteris Medical Inc., a Plymouth, Minn.-based developer of MRI-guided, laser-based brain cancer treatments, has raised $7.8 million in new VC funding. Business Development Bank of Canada led the round, and was joined by SWMF Life Science Fund. www.monteris.com

Gokuai Technology Inc., a Chinese enterprise cloud storage company, has raised around $6.4 million in new VC funding. Backers include Gobi Partners. www.gokuai.com

Ovuline, a Boston-based IT platform that uses machine learning to help couples have children, has raised $1.44 million in seed capital. Lightbank led the round, and was joined by Launch Capital, LionBird and David Cohen. www.ovuline.com

