Venture capital deals

Ambit Biosciences, a San Diego-based kinase drug discovery and development company, has secured $50 million in new venture capital commitments (first $25m already called down). OrbiMed Advisors led the round, and was joined by fellow return backers Aisling Capital, Apposite Healthcare, Roche Ventures, GrowthWorks, MedImmune Ventures, Forward Ventures, GIMV and Radius Ventures. Ambit last year withdrew an $86.25 million IPO registration. www.ambitbio.com

Metamark Genetics Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based molecular diagnostics company focused on cancer, has raised $13 million in new Series B funding. No investor information was disclosed. www.metamarkgenetics.com



OrderGroove, a New York-based provider of subscription and membership commerce solutions, has raised $6.7 million in Series B funding. Fung Capital led the round, and was joined by return backers Lerer Ventures, Legend and SWaN Ventures, Allegro Venture Partners and Bee Partners. www.ordergroove.com



Spooky Cool Labs, a Chicago-based developer of mobile and social games, has raised an undisclosed amount of minority equity funding from Hearst Corp. www.spookycool.com

Ziarco, a UK-based developer of therapeutics for inflammatory and allergic diseases, has raised an undisclosed amount of Series A funding. Biotechnology Value Fund led the round, and was joined by Pfizer Venture Investments. http://www.ziarcopharma.com

Sign up for Dan’s daily email newsletter on deals and deal-makers: GetTermSheet.com