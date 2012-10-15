Private equity deals

Advent International has agreed to acquire German retailer Douglas Holding AG (DB: DOU) for approximately $1.9 billion, or €38 per share. The three largest shareholders in Douglas have agreed to support the deals, according to an Advent statement. www.adventinternational.com

Advent International has agreed to acquire Danish IT and software group KMD from EQT Partners andATP. No financial terms were disclosed. www.adventinternational.com

The Carlyle Group has received an addition month to put together a formal bid for British military ammunitions and defense company Chemring Group PLC (LSE: CHG), from UK’s takeover panel. Following Carlyle’s preliminary approach in August, Chemring’s stock climbed to just over £800 million, but it has since fallen back to around £650 million. www.carlyle.com

Cinven has agreed to acquire niche pharma company Andipharm for £367 million, following which Andipharm will be merged with existing Cinven portfolio company Mercury Pharma. www.cinven.com

PAI Partners has agreed to acquire a 79.39% stake in listed Italian eyewear manufacturer Marcolin SpA, for approximately €207 million (€4.25 per share). www.marcolin.com

Yongye International Inc. (Nasdaq: YONG), a Chinese provider of animal and plant feed, has received a $334 million, or $6.60 per share, buyout offer from an investor group that includes Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Abax Global Capital. www.yongyeintl.com

