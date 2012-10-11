40 Under 40: career low points, 2012 edition

The lowest point in my career was probably midway through my first year at McKinsey & Co. as a new associate there. I was working 90-100 hours per week under a lot of pressure and I doubted myself a lot. Over a third of my incoming class had just been “counseled out” after the recessionary dip in the economy following 9/11, and as great an experience as I had at McKinsey overall, my first 6-9 months there were pretty miserable.

My second and third year at McKinsey were a lot better — once I began managing people and working for people I really respected, I almost never worked on the weekends and didn’t ask my team to either.