San Francisco: Let's get liquid

By Dan Primack
September 11, 2012

FORTUNE — I’m excited to announce that Term Sheet will be hosting its next Liquidity Event in San Francisco, on Tuesday, October 23.

Tickets are now available at: http://sfliquidity.eventbrite.com

No content, just cocktails and conversation with the Bay Area’s top deal-makers, deal-breakers, entrepreneurs and assorted hangers-on. Plus yours truly. And, yes, it’s an open bar.

The venue is Paragon, located at 701 Second Street (near AT&T Park).

Tickets cost just $10, plus a small service charge. Proceeds will go to one of three local nonprofits, and you can vote for the “winner” upon signup.

Huge thanks to sponsors: Dorsey & Whitney LLPNew Enterprise Associates and NXT Capital.

We’ve sold out every past Liquidity Event, and don’t expect this one to be any different. In other words, be sure to get your ticket today. I can’t wait to see you there… #GetLiquid

