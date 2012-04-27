Providence Equity Partners is planning to sell its 10% stake in online video company Hulu for approximately $200 million, according to multiple press reporters. The buyers would be other existing Hulu shareholders Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. Providence Equity originally invested $100 million in Hulu when it was formed five years ago. www.provequity.com

Asahi Group Holdings is nearing a deal to acquire Japanese non-alcoholic drink maker Calpis Co. for approximately $1.2 billion from Ajinomoto Co., according to Reuters. www.calpis.co.jp

Globaltrans Investment, a Russian freight company, has agreed to acquire the railcar unit of mining company Metalloinvest for $540 million.

Continental DataGraphics, a subsidiary of Boeing (NYSE: BA), has agreed to acquire Inmedius, a Pittsburgh-based provider of software applications and services for managing and sharing information and learning content. No financial terms were disclosed. Sellers include Stonewood Capital Management. www.boeing.com

Dassault Systemes has agreed to acquire Gemcom Software International, a Vancouver-based provider of software for the mining industry, for approximately $360 million. Sellers include The Carlyle Group, JMI Equity and Pala Investments. www.gemcomsoftware.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) has agreed to acquire EUSA Pharma Inc., a Langhorne, Penn.–based developer of oncology, pain control, and critical care products. The deal includes a $650 million up-front cash payment, plus the possibility of $50 million in earn-outs. EUSA Pharma has raised over $325 million in equity and debt funding, from firms like 3i Group, Essex Woodlands Health Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Advent Venture Partners, NeoMed and NovaQuest. www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com

MICROS Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRS) has agreed to acquire Torex Retail Holdings Ltd. fromCerberus Capital Management and General Atlantic. The deal is valued at approximately £162.5 million, including the assumption of £48 million in debt. Torex is a Dunstable, England-based provider of IT systems to the retail, fuel, convenience store and pub markets in the UK and Continental Europe.www.torex.com

Zattikka (AIM: ZATT) has acquired Sneaky Games, an Austin, Texas-based social game developer. No financial terms were disclosed. Sneaky Games had raised VC funding from Liahona Ventures.www.zattikka.com

