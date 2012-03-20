Private equity deals

Insight Equity has agreed to acquire Flanders Corp. (OTC BB: FLDR), a Washington, N.C.–based manufacturer of air filters, air handling and containment systems and related products. The deal is valued at approximately $192 million, or $4.40 per share. www.flanderscorp.com



J.F. Lehman has completed its previously-announced acquisition of certain environmental business assets of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH). No financial terms were disclosed. The assets include: National Response Corp., a provider of oil spillresponse services in the United States; NRC Environmental Services Inc., a provider of environmental and industrial services on the West Coast; and SEACOR Response Inc., which provides oil spill and emergency response services in international markets. www.jflpartners.com

Madison Dearborn Partners has acquired the Schrader division of Tomkins, a portfolio company of Onex Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The deal is valued at US$505 million in cash, plus a small ongoing minority equity interest. Schrader makes tire pressure monitoring systems, valve products and tire hardware and related accessories for both OEMs and aftermarket customers. www.mdcp.com

Securus Technologies Inc., a portfolio company of Castle Harlan, has acquired Primonics Inc., a Montreal-based provider of video visitation services to the corrections industry. No financial terms were disclosed.www.securustech.com

Summit Materials, a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group and Silverhawk Capital Partners, has acquired the aggregates operations business of Norris Asphalt Paving Co., which is based in Cameron, Missouri. No financial terms were disclosed. www.summit-materials.com

