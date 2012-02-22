Private equity deals

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. is among several private equity firms that have expressed interest in joining on of the remaining bidding groups for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball franchise, according to Forbes. Other circling firms include THL Partners, Providence Equity Partners and Highbridge Capital Management. The funds reportedly are considering cash investments of between $200 million and $300 million. Private equity interests currently own franchises in both the NBA and NHL, but not in Major League Baseball.

Archway, a Rogers, Minn.-based provider of marketing logistics and fulfillment services, has acquired Synq Solutions Inc., a provider of marketing fulfillment and print management services. No financial terms were disclosed. Archway is a portfolio company of Tailwind Capital and Black Canyon Capital, while Synq was owned by Nautic Partners. www.archway.com

Lake Capital announced plans to merge consulting-focused portfolio companies Whitney, Bradley and Brown and NetStar-1. No financial terms were disclosed. www.lakecapital.com

Salient Federal Solutions Inc., a federal IT and engineering services company backed by The Frontenac Co., has agreed to acquire ATS Corp. (Nasdaq: ATSC) for approximately $70 million, or $3.20 pershare.www.salientfed.com

Tamar Energy Ltd. has been formed to develop a UK network of over forty anaerobic digestion plants to generate 100MW of green electricity over the next five years. The company is backed by more than £65 million from an investor group co-led by RIT Capital Partners and Fajr Capital. Other backers include the Duchy of Cornwall, Lord Rothschild’s family interests, Sustainable Technology Investments, Low Carbon Limited and Tamar Energy management. Tamar will be led by Alan Lovell, former CEO of Infinis Ltd.

