Private equity deals

CVC Capital Partners is no longer in talks to purchase listed British life insurance company Phoenix Group Holdings. The breakdown came after irreconcilable differences over terms.

JLL Partners has completed its take-private acquisition of American Dental Partners Inc., a Wakefield, Mass.-based provider of dental practice management services. The deal was valued at around $398 million (including $81 million of assumed debt) or $19 per share. Debt financing came from KeyBank, CIT Healthcare and NXT Capital. www.amdpi.com

Unison Capital is among those in the final round of bidding for Japanese drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co., according to Reuters. The company is being sold by Tokio Marina Capital for approximately $650 million.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

American Builders Supply, a provider of windows and doors to Floridian homeowners, has acquired Clermont Builders Supply Inc., a provider of building materials to the Central Florida market. No financial terms were disclosed. ABS is a portfolio company of Blue Wolf Capital Partners. www.americanbuilderssupplyco.com



API Healthcare, a Hartford, Conn.-based provider of workforce management technology to the healthcare industry, has acquired Concerro, a San Diego-based provider of SaaS staffing and scheduled systems for healthcare. No financial terms were disclosed. API Healthcare is a portfolio company of Francisco Partners. www.apihealthcare.com

Doughty Hanson & Co. has agreed to acquire Spanish hotel operator USP Hospitales from Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland for €355 million. www.doughtyhanson.com



Gabbro Precision Ltd., a British provider of engineering solutions to the oil and gas industry, has acquired smaller rival Midland Precision Ltd. for £10 million. Gabbro is backed by Baird Capital Partners Europe. www.gabbroprecision.com

General Atlantic has agreed to acquire a minority equity stake in FNZ, a UK–based provider of technology, transaction and custody services to the wealth management industry. Also investing in the deal is existing FNZ backer H.I.G. Capital, which sponsored a management buyout of the company in 2009. www.fnz.com

J.F. Lehman has agreed to acquire some environmental business assets of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) for an undisclosed amount. The assets include: National Response Corp., a provider of oil spill response services in the United States; NRC Environmental Services Inc., a provider of environmental and industrial services on the West Coast; and SEACOR Response Inc., which provides oil spill and emergency response services in international markets.

NaviHealth, a portfolio company of Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe, has acquired SeniorMetrix, a Brentwood, Tenn.–based provider of data-driven predictive modeling systems for post-acute medical care. No financial terms were disclosed. Brentwood Capital Advisors managed the process. www.navihealth.com



Residential Capital, the mortgage unit of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is talking to several private equity firms about being acquired via a pre-arranged bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg. Possible suitors include Fortress Investment Group, Cerberus Capital Management and Centerbridge Capital.

Rockwood Equity has sponsored a recapitalization of AFC Industries Inc., a Fairfield, Ohio-based provider of procurement and inventory management services for fasteners and other industrial components. No financial terms were disclosed for the deal, which was done in partnership with company management. www.rockwoodequity.com



Sun Capital Partners has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Strauss Innovation from EQT Partners and the founding Geringhoff family. No financial terms were disclosed. Strauss is a private-label retail chain with approximately 100 stores in Germany and around 1,100 employees. www.suncappart.com

