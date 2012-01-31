Private equity deals

By Dan Primack
January 31, 2012

Bain Capital has completed its $487 million acquisition of Physio-Control, a Redmond, Wash.–based provider of emergency medical response technology, from Medtronic Inc. (NYSE: MDT).  Citigroup and RBC provided leveraged financing, while Medtronic was advised on the deal by Goldman Sachs.www.physio-control.com

CVC Capital Partners is in exclusive talks to buy Swedish construction equipment company Ahlsell fromCinven and GS Capital Partners, according to Reuters. The deal could be worth more than $2 billion.

Talbot’s (NYSE: TLB) has opened its books to Sycamore Partners, just one month after rejecting the private equity firm’s $212 million takeover offer.

