Roche Holding of Switzerland has made a $5.7 billion hostile takeover offer for genetic analysis companyIllumina (Nasdaq: ILMN). The offer would value Illumina at $44.50 per share in cash, which represents an 18% premium to yesterday’s closing price. www.illumina.com

HSBC Holdings has put its Japanese consumer banking unit on the block, according to Bloomberg.www.hsbc.com



Kubota Corp. (Tokyo: 6326), a Japanese tractor maker, is in talks to acquire an undisclosed overseas farm equipment manufacturer for around $2.6 billion, according to Reuters. The target was not identified.

SPX Corp. (NYSE: SPW) has agreed to sell its auto tools and service solutions unit to Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion in cash. www.spx.com

33Across, a New York-based social targeting platform, has acquired Tynt Multimedia, a Canadian provider of publisher tools that analyze user intent. No financial terms were disclosed. 33Across has raised over $12 million in VC funding from First Round Capital, Flybridge Capital Partners and QED Investors. Tynt had raised over $10 million from iNovia Capital, Panorama Capital, Disruptive Ventures, Greycroft Partners, Metamorphic Ventures, W Media Ventures and AVAC Ltd. www.33across.com

