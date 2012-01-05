Private equity deals

American Industrial Partners has acquired Heil Trailer International, a provider of engineered tank and specialty trailers, from Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV). No financial terms were disclosed. www.heiltrailer.com

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Flouro-Seal Holdings LLC, a Houston–based provider of plastic barrier, adhesion and surface enhancement products. No financial terms were disclosed. www.flouroseal.com

Beanitos, an Austin, Texas-based maker of bean chips, has raised an undisclosed amount of growth equity funding from 2x Consumer Products Growth Partners and Sweat Leaf Tea founder Clayton Christopher. www.beanitos.com

Clearview Capital has acquired GCR Inc., a New Orleans.-based IT consultancy focused on the aviation and government sectors. No financial terms were disclosed. www.clearviewcap.com



Francisco Partners has acquired Ichor Systems, a Tualatin, Ore.-based maker of process tools, gas delivery modules and chemical delivery modules sold to capital equipment manufacturers. The seller was American Industrial Partners. No financial terms were disclosed. www.ichorsystems.com

Mason Wells has acquired Eddy Packing Inc., a Yoakum, Texas-based processor of beef, pork and poultry products. No financial terms were disclosed. Equity co-investors included Akoya Capital and Hancock Capital Partners, while senior debt financing was provided by BMO Capital Markets, Zions Bank and Associated Bank. Hancock Capital Partners also provided mezzanine financing. www.eddypacking.com

Metalmark Capital has acquired Hoffmaster Group Inc., an Oshkosh, Wis.-based maker of disposable tableware, from Kohlberg & Co. No financial terms were disclosed. Baird advised Hoffmaster Group on the deal. www.hoffmaster.com

