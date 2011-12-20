AT&T has ended its $39 billion bid to buy wireless carrier T-Mobile from Deutsche Telekom, following objections from U.S. regulators. It had been the year’s largest announced merger, with AT&T saying it will take a $4 billion, one-time accounting charge ($3b break-up, plus another $1 billion related to spectrum assets). www.att.com

The Blackstone Group is nearing an agreement to manage a $2.1 billion real estate loan portfolio fromRoyal Bank of Scotland, according to Reuters. Under terms of the deal, the 29 property assets will be put into a new vehicle in which RBS holds a 75% equity stake and Blackstone holds a 25% stake.www.rbs.com

TransCanada Corp. (NYSE: TRP) has agreed to buy nine solar projects in Ontario from Canadian Solar Inc. (Nasdaq: CSIQ) for C$470 million. The deal includes both operational and commissioned facilities.www.canadiansolar.com

Duff & Phelps Corp. (NYSE: DUF) has agreed to acquire Pagemill Partners, a Palo Alto, Calif.–based investment banking and valuation services firm with 25 employees. No financial terms were disclosed.www.pmib.com

