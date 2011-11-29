Private equity deals

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. has agreed to acquire Capital Safety, a Redwing, Minn.–based provider of fall protection equipment like harnesses, from Arle Capital Partners. The deal is valued at $1.12 billion. Leveraged financing will be provided by UBS, Morgan Stanley Senor Funding and KKR Capital Markets. www.kkr.com

Assured Partners Inc., a Lake Mary, Fla.-based portfolio company of GTCR, has acquired SKCG Group, a White Plains, N.Y.-based insurance agency with annual revenue of around $18 million. No financial terms were disclosed. www.assuredptr.com



The Carlyle Group has agreed to acquire a 42% stake in Saudi food company Al Jammaz Group, according to Reuters. No financial terms were reported. www.carlyle.com



Clearlake Capital Group has sponsored a recapitalization of Solutionary Inc., an Omaha–based provider of information security and compliance solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.www.clearlakecapital.com

HCP & Co. has acquired a majority stake in Polaris Hospital Co., a Brentwood, Tenn.-based operator of hospitals that offer behavioral health and physical medicine and rehabilitation services. No financial terms were disclosed. www.polarishospitalcompany.com

Riverside Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in ITC Global, a St .Petersburg, Fla.–based provider of satellite communications services to mining, energy and maritime businesses operating in remote or harsh environments. No financial terms were disclosed. www.itcglobal.com

