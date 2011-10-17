Venture capital deals

BlueStacks, a Campbell, CA-based company that enables Android applications to run on Windows machines, received $14 million in a strategic investment round with participation from AMD, Citrix Systems, and existing investors. www.bluestacks.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

Qwilt, a Redwood City, CA-based video-infrastructure company, has raised $24 million in funding over two financing rounds from Accel Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Crescent Point Group and other investors. www.qwilt.com

Liftopia, the San Francisco-based online seller of lift tickets, raised $1.3 million in Series C funding. The round was led by First Round Capital and includes new investors Dave Morin and Chris Sacca. Existing investors and travel technology veterans Erik Blachford and Sam Shank also participated. This brings total capital raised to nearly $3 million. www.liftopia.com

Visual.ly, the largest online data visualization platform (think infographics), has raised $2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Crosslink Capital, SoftTech, and 500 Startups. Visual.ly has worked with CNN and the Wall Street Journal to make custom infographics. www.visual.ly

GramercyOne, the New York, NY-based maker of cloud-based business management software, has raised $14.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Revolution Ventures, with Grotech Ventures, TDF, and Jubilee Investments also participated. www.gramercyone.com

iZettle, Sweden’s rival to Jack Dorsey’s Square, raised $11.2 million in Series A funding (8.2 million euros) led by Index Ventures, Techrunch reports. Creandum contributed to the round, as did Charles Dunstone, CEO and Co-founder of The Carphone Warehouse.

Enflick, the Waterloo, Ontario-based maker of social software solutions, raised more than $1 million in seed funding. Freestyle Capital led the round. Menlo Talent Fund, Menlo Ventures’ Seed Program and independent investors Troy Carter and Scooter Braun also participated. Carter is the manager for Lady Gaga. Braun manages Justin Bieber. http://enflick.com

Crowdpark, the Berlin-based developer of social betting games, secured $6 million (4 million euros) in new equity funding from European investors Target Partners and existing investor Earlybird Venture Capital. This brings total funds raised to $8 million.

TagMan, a New York City-based company that manages online data, has raised $5 million in Series B funding. The round was led by Greycroft Partners and iNovia Capital. This puts total funding to date past the $10 million mark. www.tagman.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

Dropbox, a San Francisco-based online storage company, raised $250 million in Series B funding. Index Ventures led the round and was joined by Benchmark Capital, Goldman Sachs, Greylock Partners, Institutional Venture Partners, RIT Capital Partners, and Valiant Capital Partners. Return backers Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, and Hadi and Ali Partovi also participated. The company says it has received a total of $257.2 million in funding. www.dropbox.com

OVIA, a Mountain View, CA-based maker of video screening technology that replicates an actual job interview, raised Series A funding. The round was led by DCM, and Dave McClure of 500 Startups also participated. McClure helped incubate the company. OVIA’s products have been used by Groupon, Intel, and Salesforce to find employees.

Arteaus Therapeutics, a Cambridge, MA-based biotechnology company that focuses on migraine treatments, raised $18 million in financing from Atlas Venture and OrbiMed Advisors. www.atlasventure.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18

Inspirato, a Denver-based luxury home rental service, has raised $17.5 million in Series B funding.Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers led the round, and was joined by Access Venture Partners and pro baseball player Mark Teixeira. The company previously raised $11 million and is run by Brent and Brad Handler, co-founders of Exclusive Resorts. www.inspirato.com

SAGE Therapeutics, a Boston-based developer of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, has raised $35 million in Series A funding led by Third Rock Ventures. www.sagerx.com

Siklu Inc., an Israel-based provider of wireless backhaul solutions, has raised $19 million in Series B funding. Amiti Ventures and Qualcomm were joined by return backers DFJ- Tamir Fishman Ventures, Evergreen Venture Partners and Argonaut Private Equity. www.siklu.com



Shopify, an Ottawa-based ecommerce platform for creating and powering online stores, has raised $15 million in Series B funding. Backers include Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark Capital, Felicis Ventures and Georgian Partners. The company previously raised $7 million. www.shopify.com

EcoSense Lighting, a New York-based provider of LED lighting solutions for residential and commercial use, has raised $13 million in Series B funding led by Bain Capital Ventures.www.ecosenselighting.com

Clickable, a New York-based operator of an online advertising platform, has raised $12 million in Series C funding. American Express was joined by return backers Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund and FirstMark Capital. www.clickable.com



Foundation Medicine Inc., a Cambridge, Mass.-based provider of personalized cancer diagnostics, has raised $8.5 million in new Series A funding from Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. It previously held a $25 million first close in early 2010 from Third Rock Ventures.www.foundationmedicine.com



Sidense Corp., an Ottawa-based provider of one-time programmable (OTP) memory IP for use in standard-logic CMOS processes, has raised C$5.6 million in Series C funding. Ontario Emerging Technologies Fund was joined by return backers Tech Capital Partners, VentureLink, and Vertex Venture Capital. www.sidense.com

Tidemark (f.k.a. Proferi), a provider of cloud-based enterprise analytics, has raised around $5 million in Series B funding. Return backers include Greylock Partners, Andreessen Horowitz and company co-founder Dave Duffield (former PeopleSoft chairman). www.tidemark.com

Livefyre, a San Francisco-based provider of social commenting and real-time applications, has raised $4.5 million in Series B funding. Greycroft Partners led the round, and was joined by Cue Ball, HillsVen Group and ff Venture Capital. www.livefyre.com

SideTour, a New York-based marketplace for people to offer and share unusual experience opportunities, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding co-led by Foundry Group and RRE Ventures.www.sidetour.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

Sunpreme, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based solar cell manufacturer, has raised over $50 million in new financing. International Finance Corp. led the round, and was joined by Capricorn Investment Group and a fund managed by Tsing Capital. Proceeds will be used to build a manufacturing facility in Jiaxing, China. www.sunpreme.com



Happy Elements, a Beijing-based social gaming company, has raised $30 million in Series B funding.Legend Capital led the round, and was joined by return backer DCM. www.happyelements.com



Grockit, a San Francisco-based social learning company, has raised over $7 million in Series D funding. Atlas Venture led the round, and was joined by fellow return backers Benchmark Capital and Integral Capital Partners. New investors included NewSchools Venture Fund and GSV Capital Corp.www.grockit.com



Wave Accounting, a Toronto-based online accounting app for small businesses, has raised C$5 million in Series A funding from Charles River Ventures and OMERS. www.waveaccounting.com

Recyclebank, a New York-based company that incentivizes “green” actions with points that can be redeemed for discounts and rewards, has raised an undisclosed amount of strategic funding fromWaste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM). As part of the deal, Recycle bank will assume Waste Management’s Greenopolis social recycling platform. Recyclebank previously raised over $85 million from Generation Investment Management, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield and Byers, Paul Capital Investments, Physic Ventures, RRE Ventures, Sigma Partners and The Westly Group.www.recyclebank.com

