Today in Tech: Amazon plans ebook library service

Fortune’s curated selection of the weekend’s most newsworthy tech stories from all over the Web. Sign up to get the newsletter delivered to you every day.

* Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly planning a Netflix-like ebook rental service where users will be able to pay a fixed monthly fee to get access to a digital library. (The Wall Street Journal via The Next Web)

* CBS News severed its relationship with What’s Trending and its blogger Shira Lazar after the web site Tweeted a false report that Apple CEO Steve Jobs had died. (Fortune)

* Yahoo’s board is prioritizing a potential sale of the company over finding a new CEO to replace ousted exec Carol Bartz, who also just gave up her board seat. Meanwhile, tech entrepreneur Jason Calacanis on how he’d improve Yahoo (YHOO) if given the chance. (The Wall Street Journal and Launch)

* One iPad app developer reveals how far they and Apple went to keep the first iPad secure pre-launch, an intense process that involved (among other things), having a room without windows, chaining the tablets to a desk, and taking pictures of the desk’s wood grain. “If any pictures leaked out, they could trace it back to which desk they came from.” (Business Insider)

* TechCrunch has the inside scoop on several announcements reportedly coming from Facebook’s f8 conference, including “track unification” for its upcoming integration of music service likes Spotify, MOG, and Rdio, which could mean users could listen to songs from say Spotify without having to actually be a Spotify user. (TechCrunch)

* It’s official: real estate on Silicon Valley’s Sand Hill Road is the priciest in North America, even trumping Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue and Greenwich, Connecticut. (The Huffington Post)

* Three startups trying to disrupt sports. (Entrepreneur)

* Companies like Dropbox and Spotify are leaning on it for it revenues, but does the freemium model have flaws? Paul Sawers over at The Next Web dives in. (The Next Web)

Don’t miss the latest tech news. Sign up now to get Today in Tech emailed to you each and every morning.