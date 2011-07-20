MPW Entrepreneurs: Application deadline extended

FORTUNE– We’re extending the deadline to apply to be one of Fortune’s 10 Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs. The new deadline is August 1. We’re reaching out worldwide to find the most innovative, game-changing female entrepreneurs whose companies brought in $1 million to $25 million in the last fiscal year. We’ll invite the 10 winners to the 2011 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, October 3-5 in Laguna Niguel, California.

We started MPW Entrepreneurs two years ago, with American Express

as our partner. And our track record is pretty good so far. Lynn Jurich’s SunRun has grown to become the leading home solar service provider, with over 11,000 customers. Dina Kaplan’s Blip.tv is attracting more than 300 million video views a month, up from 100 million six months ago. Michelle Marciniak and Susan Walvius have gotten SHEEX—high-performance bedding made of the moisture-wicking fabric used in sports apparel—into Bed Bath & Beyond

stores across the U.S. Lauren Bush is expanding her FEED Projects bag business—and creating FEED skirts with her younger sister, Ashley (who happened to intern at Fortune last summer). A portion of FEED’s revenue goes to feed hungry children, so the Bushes do well by doing good.

If you’re a potential MPW Entrepreneur or know someone who is, please contact Elizabeth Busch at elizabeth_busch@fortuneconf.com.

By the way, the 2011 MPW Summit is sold out, but we’re holding 10 places for our winners to come as our guests and hobnob with PepsiCo

CEO Indra Nooyi (No. 1 in our MPW rankings since 2006), Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, and breakout entrepreneurs like Arianna Huffington, Tory Burch, Tyra Banks, Chelsea Handler—and Fortune’s MPMan, Warren Buffett, joining us again.