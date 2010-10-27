Today in Tech: News around the Web

Every day, the Fortune staff spends hours poring over tech stories, posts, and reviews from all over the Web to keep tabs on the companies that matter. We’ve assembled the day’s most newsworthy bits below.
“Street View, we drive exactly once. So, you can just move, right?” — Google CEO Eric Schmidt, when asked about Street View (Fortune Tech)
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison says he has proof that new HP CEO Leo Apotheker supervised an “industrial espionage scheme” focusing on the theft of massive amounts of Oracle’s software. (TechEYE)
- Not only is the Android-powered Sony Playstation phone real, an early hardware build has already been sighted. Reported specs: a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM8655, 512MB of RAM, 1GB of ROM, a screen size between 3.7 to 4.1 inches, Android 2.3 (aka “Gingerbread”), and a slide out controller. (Fortune Tech)
- MySpace is rolling out its radical redesign to select users later today. The revamp, which includes a controversial new logo, helps reposition the ailing social network as an entertainment hub.
- Barnes and Noble introduced the Nook Color, a 7-inch Android-powered e-reader with LG’s new VividView screen technology, 8-hour battery life between charges (meh), and a $249 price tag when it hits on or about November 19.
- Phillip Elmer-DeWitt compares the elusive white iPhone 4, now delayed until spring of next year, to Moby Dick. (Fortune Tech)
- Yahoo finally introduced a major update to Yahoo mail, the first in five years, which promises a “faster, safer and more social email experience.” (Techie Buzz)
- According to reports, Google allegedly nearly acquired digital music service Spotify for $1 billion. Negotiations faltered because Google wanted the label deals to be grandfathered in, and Spotify wanted $800 million in case the deal fell through. (Pulse 2)
- R.I.P., Digg? The social news aggregator’s traffic plummeted 30% in September alone. (Tech Crunch)