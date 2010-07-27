Apple.com store is down. New Macs due

Shortages of iMacs and Mac Pros signaled long overdue product updates

[UPDATE: Apple, as expected, released new iMacs and Mac Pros Tuesday. The iMacs start at $1,199. The Pros start at $2,499 and can be configured with up to 12 processing cores. Press releases, with specs, here and here.

There’s also a new $999 27-inch Cinema Display (specs) and a $69 wireless multi-touch trackpad accessory for desktop Macs.

Last — and least — a $29 battery charger Apple claims has 10-times less “vampire draw” than the industry average. No press release, but you can buy it here.]

The Post-it tag yellow “We’ll be back soon” sign appeared on Apple.com Tuesday morning, suggesting that the weekend rumors were true: Apple (AAPL) was about to refresh its desktop Mac line.

Most likely to arrive: the iMac and the Mac Pro, which haven’t been updated for 280 and 511 days, respectively, according to MacRumor’s handy Mac Buyer’s Guide.

Also long overdue for a refresh: the MacBook Air (414 days) and the Apple Cinema Display (651).

