Business by Design template

Top News

Labour Shift on EU

The U.K.'s Labour Party will today amend its stance to favor a "soft" Brexit that will involve the country remaining in a customs union with the EU, according to reports. The shift falls short of calling for the U.K. to remain in the European single market, but it would place immense pressure on Theresa May's government, as she is also being pressured by the right wing of her Conservative Party to go for as hard a Brexit as possible. Guardian

Xi for Life?

China's ruling Communist Party has proposed allowing President Xi Jinping to serve beyond the two-term limit that is currently mandated by the country's constitution. If the National People's Congress approves the constitutional amendment next month, it could pave the way for Xi to remain in his position for life. The restriction was intended to obviate Mao-style personality cults in China. CNN

Bank of Ireland Dividend

In a further sign of Ireland's economic recovery, the Bank of Ireland is proposing to pay out its first dividend in a decade. The bank was bailed out to the tune of €7 billion ($8.6 billion) in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Today it posted a pre-tax profit of $1.05 billion for 2017—lower than the previous year due to charges relating to the overcharging of mortgage customers—and new CEO Francesca McDonagh says the dividend proposal is a "significant milestone." CNBC

PE Buyouts

Private equity buyouts are now taking place at the fastest rate since before the financial crisis, according to Bain & Co. The firm said there were 152 instances last year of private equity groups buying listed companies, up from 94 the year before. The deals in 2017 were worth a total of $180 billion. Bain & Co. also listed 72 potential targets in the U.S., including LBrand and Brunswick. Financial Times